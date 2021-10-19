J-K's Udhampur reports 6 Dengue cases

As many as six patients tested positive for dengue in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking toon Tuesday, the Medical Superintendent at the District Hospital of Udhampur Dr Vijay Raina informed that out of 36 suspected cases, six patients have tested dengue positive.

Ensuring that the hospital is ready to tackle the mosquito-borne infection, he said, "We have made all arrangements to curb dengue and a special lab has been designated for testing of suspected cases. We have also established a separate ward and deployed special doctors for dengue patients."

Dengue virus (DENV) causes fever and haemorrhagic symptoms. DENV-2 is associated with more severe diseases.

Dengue infections are caused by four closely related viruses named DEN-1, DEN-2, DEN-3, and DEN-4. These four viruses are called serotypes because each has different interactions with the antibodies in the human blood serum. The four DENV serotypes mean that it is possible to be infected four times. Dengue season begins post-monsoon and stays till the onset of winter.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor