Jharkhand CM inaugurates National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur

By ANI | Published: October 29, 2021 01:47 AM2021-10-29T01:47:30+5:302021-10-29T01:55:02+5:30

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur on Thursday.

Jharkhand CM inaugurates National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur | Jharkhand CM inaugurates National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur

Jharkhand CM inaugurates National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur

Next

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also present here.

Dance troupes from countries including Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Switzerland, Palestine are participating in the festival.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :NigeriaBhupesh BaghelRaipurHemant SorenUnion ministry for housing and urban affairs