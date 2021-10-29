Jharkhand CM inaugurates National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren inaugurated a National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was also present here.

Dance troupes from countries including Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Switzerland, Palestine are participating in the festival.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor