J&K revenue clerk arrested while accepting bribe

Srinagar, Nov 3 A revenue clerk (patwari) in J&K's Ganderbal district was arrested on Wednesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000, the J&K Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

An ACB statement said: "The ACB received a complaint that Showkat Ahmad Lone, Patwari, Halqa Hari Ganwan, Gund, Ganderbal, is demanding Rs 2,000 as bribe for affecting the Inheritance Mutation of land in favour of the complainant.

"After registering the complaint, a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught the patwari red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe money from the complainant. He was arrested and taken into custody by ACB Team."

"Further investigation into the case is going on," it added.

