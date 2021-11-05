JP Nadda chairs meeting of BJP leaders to discuss preparations of national executive meet on Nov 7

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations of party's national executive meeting scheduled to be held on November 7, said sources.

In this meeting on Thursday, organisation general secretary BL Santosh, General Secretaries Arun Singh and Dushyant Kumar Gautam, national media in-charge Anil Baluni, IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya and many leaders from Delhi took part.

According to official sources, the meeting went on for about three hours at Nadda's residence in the national capital and discussions regarding the upcoming national executive meeting were held.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, only some members of the national executive committee and Union Ministers residing in Delhi will be attending the meeting. The other party members will attend the meeting virtually.

As per sources, the meeting will commence at 10 am and conclude at 3 pm on November 7. The meeting is said to have two sessions of which, the inaugural session will be addressed by Nadda while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the concluding session.

As per sources close to the development, in yesterday's meeting, the proposals to be brought in the national executive meeting of the committee were finalised. They further informed that the party leaders will also mourn the death of people who died due to COVID-19.

"Discussions regarding the states going into Assembly elections early next year will also be held in the national executive meeting. It will be followed by upcoming activities that the party is planning," BJP said in an official statement.

The BJP's new national executive committee was announced on October 7 this year in which Uttar Pradesh MP Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi, who is also an MP, were left out of the list.

( With inputs from ANI )

