JP Nadda condoles demise of former VHP vice president Anand Shankar Pandya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Thursday expressed condolences on the death of former Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Anand Shankar Pandya.

"It is very sad to hear about the passing away of former Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Anand Shankar Pandya. His contribution as a thinker, thinker and writer who selflessly devoted his entire life to the service of the nation is inspiring. My deepest sympathies to their families. Om Shanti," Nadda said in a tweet.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed sorrow on the death of the former VHP vice president.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said: "Shri Anand Shankar Pandya Ji was a prolific author and public intellectual who wrote extensively on history, public policy and spirituality. He was passionate about India's growth. He was active in the VHP and worked selflessly towards social service. Saddened by his demise.

"My mind goes back to the many interactions I had with Shri Anand Shankar Pandya ji. It was a delight to hear from him several anecdotes of his interactions with great freedom fighters and insights on issues. Spoke to his family and expressed condolences on his demise. Om Shanti," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

