K Chandrasekhar Rao re-elected as TRS president for 9th consecutive term

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday has been re-elected as the president of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party for the ninth consecutive term.

The election returning officer and TRS general secretary MLC M Sreenivas Reddy announced the unanimous election of Chandrashekhar Rao at the party's plenary session held at Hitex on Monday.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao, the party secretary-general K Keshava Rao, MP's, MLA's, MLC's were all present at the plenary.

Rao unveiled the party's flag and garlanded the Telangana Thalli statue on the occasion. KCR also thanked the members of the party for re-electing him as a party president.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor