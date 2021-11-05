Kanpur: No new case of Zika virus reported today, total tally stands at 66

With no new case of Zika virus reported in Kanpur on Friday, the total tally of cases of the mosquito-borne disease in the Uttar Pradesh district stands at 66, informed health officials.

"No new case of Zika virus was reported in Kanpur today. Till now a total of 66 cases of the said virus have been identified in the district," said Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur.

"A total of 102 samples were sent for testing to Lucknow, taking the cumulative number of total tests to 2888," said the CMO.

"70 teams also visited around 3,300 houses on Friday for surveillance regarding the virus. Further, 71 teams are visiting houses for source detection and fumigation," he added.

The first case of the Zika virus in Kanpur was reported on October 25. Later, the Central government sent a multi-disciplinary team to Kanpur.

Caused by a virus transmitted primarily by the Aedes mosquito, which bites during the day, symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache.

