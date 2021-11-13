Karnataka: As a tribute, elephant calf named after late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar

To pay tribute to the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, an elephant calf at Sakrebailu elephant camp in Karnataka's Shivamogga district has been named after him.

Speaking to ANI, IM Nagaraj, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Shivamogga wildlife division informed that Puneeth Rajkumar had visited the elephant camp before his death.

"Puneeth Rajkumar had visited the elephant camp in early October for the shooting of the forest department's documentary. The crew and the actor stayed at the Sakrebailu camp for two days," the officer said.

"After the death of Rajkumar on October 29, the Sakrebailu camp staff was upset. The calf which is 2 years and 2 months old was officially named Puneeth Raj Kumar to pay him tribute," Nagaraj added.

Describing the actor's visit to Sakrebailu elephant camp, Nagaraj said that Puneeth played with the calf of an elephant Netravati during his visit and promised them to revisit the conservation site.

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29, 2021. Colloquially known as Appu, he was an actor, playback singer, television presenter and producer. He died of cardiac arrest at the age of 46.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor