Karnataka by-polls: Voting underway in Hangal Assembly constituency

Voting for the by-poll in Hangal Assembly constituency is underway on Saturday, with 2,04,564 people set to cast their votes.

Shivaraj Sajjanar (BJP) and Shrinivas Mane (Congress) are contesting the election.

Voting started at 7 AM and will end at 7 PM.

A total of 1,05,525 males, 98,953 females, 83 service personnel and three others will be exercising their right to vote.

Polling will take place in 263 booths, out of which 24 are additional polling booths. A total of 1,155 officials will be there in these booths.

The by-poll for the Sindgi constituency will also take place today.

The counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor