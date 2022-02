Karnataka CM Bommai calls on PM Modi

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri @BSBommai met PM @narendramodi. @CMofKarnataka," tweeted Prime Minister's office today.

Yesterday, Bommai met the Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor