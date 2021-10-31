Karnataka CM pays his last respects to actor Puneeth Rajkumar

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday paid his last respects to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru.

The actor's last rites will be performed today. He passed away on October 29 at the age of 46 following a cardiac arrest. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, after experiencing chest pain, where he breathed his last.

State honours were given to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai and others.

People gathered on terraces of the buildings around Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru and climbed trees around it to catch a glimpse of late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

The demise of Puneeth took the entire country by shock and several popular actors from Bollywood and South film industry including Dhanush, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, among others, have expressed their condolences.

Apart from that, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other noted politicians including Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai, Rahul Gandhi, Prakash Javdekar and Nirmala Sitharaman also mourned his death.

Son of matinee idol Rajkumar, who was also lovingly called 'Appu' and 'Power Star' by his fans, Puneeth was associated with the silver screen since he was a child.

The 46-year-old actor has been the lead star in 29 films since his 2002 acting debut in 'Appu', with his last release being 'Yuvarathnaa', which came out in April earlier this year. His other notable performances include, 'Raam', 'Hudugaru', and 'Anjani Putra'.

( With inputs from ANI )

