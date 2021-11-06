Karnataka: Coast guard rescues 7 fishermen after boat catches fire

Indian Coast Guard has saved the lives of seven fishermen in distress after a fire engulfed a fishing boat IFB Varda Vinayaka-I due to a short circuit in the wheelhouse.

As per an official statement of the Coast Guard, the fishing boat was at a distance of 10 NM from Karwar lighthouse.

"On receipt of message by marine rescue sub-centre (MRSC), New Mangalore at 10 pm on November 5 from CSP Malpe sources, C-155 from Karwar was sailed during night hours at 10.15 pm for SAR MISSION for an assessment of the incident and evacuation of fishermen," the statement said.

Apparently, the fishing boat had seven fishermen crew onboard. Indian Coast Guard Ship AC-155 reached datum at 10.15 pm and immediately swung into the action of dousing the fire after ascertaining all seven crew were shifted to nearby fishing boat IFB Vajra, it added.

"C-155 braving the inclement weather took 3 hours to completely douse the seat of fire. On assessing that there was no further possibility of fire outbreak, C-155 provided all assistance to IFB Vajra for towing the ill-fated IFB to Karwar Fishing Harbour," the Coast Guard said.

On completion of the rescue mission, C-155 handed over the subject vessel to CSP Karwar Boat at sea by 4.00 am on Saturday for further investigations.

"Thereafter, C-155 entered Karwar at 0530 h on 07 Nov. All seven fishermen are in a healthy state and all possible moral support to fishermen was provided by ICG," it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

