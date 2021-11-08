Karnataka Congress to begin 'Padayatra' in Dec to demand implementation of Mekedatu Project

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced that the party will go on a Padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru in the first week of December to demand the implementation of the Mekedatu project.

Addressing a press conference Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Office in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah said, "Our government had designed the blueprint and had prepared the report of the Mekedatu project. The implementation of the project got delayed because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did not approve the project."

He also said that the construction of this project will take place on the borders of Karnataka.

"The only thing is we have to leave the water as per tribunal order. The government should take up this construction immediately. We are organising Padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru," he said.

Taking a jibe at the Tamil Nadu government for opposing this project, Siddaramaiah said, "Tamil Nadu government has political reasons to oppose the Mekedatu project. Why should there be any problem if we utilise the excess water that flows into the sea? As a matter of fact, this balancing reservoir will help Tamil Nadu."

DK Shivakumar, KPCC Chief who was also present at the press conference said that the project will help in electricity generation and drinking water facility. "It will help Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka. There is a necessity for the Mekedatu project. We are organising this yatra to put pressure on the central government."

Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai announced a protest fast against the decision of the Karnataka government to go ahead and build the Mekedatu dam.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the Centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Earlier too on July 12, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Centre will have to give clearance to the project as per law and there is no reason the state government will stop the project.

( With inputs from ANI )

