Karnataka logs 286 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Karnataka reported 286 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, as per the state health bulletin on Thursday.

The active caseload in the state mounted to 8,017.

With 289 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally in the state reached 29,44,958.

As per the bulletin, the state has recorded 38,138 deaths due to COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, India reported 13,091 fresh COVID-19 cases and 340 fatalities.

( With inputs from ANI )

