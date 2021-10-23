Karnataka reported 378 new Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths in last 24 hrs
By ANI | Published: October 23, 2021 04:25 AM2021-10-23T04:25:15+5:302021-10-23T04:35:02+5:30
Karnataka reported 378 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, said a bulletin from the health department on Friday.
The southern state also recorded 464 recoveries in the past 24 hours. There are 8891 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The total number of cases stands at 29,85,227, total recoveries at 29,38,312 and death toll at 37,995.
Bengaluru Urban reported 195 cases, the highest number of new Covid-19 cases in Karnataka out of all the districts, followed by Dakshina Kannada (24).
( With inputs from ANI )
