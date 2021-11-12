Karnataka reports 227 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths
By ANI | Published: November 12, 2021 10:44 PM2021-11-12T22:44:52+5:302021-11-12T22:55:07+5:30
Karnataka reported 227 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state health bulletin.
With this, the active caseload of COVID-19 in Karnataka stood at 8,036, added the health bulletin.
The cumulative deaths due to COVID-19 now stand at 38,140 in the state, stated the health bulletin.
In the past 24 hours, 206 recoveries were also reported in the state.
The cumulative COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 29,91,369, while total recoveries so far had been reported to be 29,45,164.
