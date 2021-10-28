Kashmir's willow bat makes debut in ongoing T20 World Cup

Made in Kashmir, the famous willow bat made its debut in the ongoing T20 World Cup, as players of the Oman cricket team have decided to use the Valley's speciality in the ongoing series.

While speaking to ANI, Fawzul Kabir Dar, the owner of GR8 Sports, Kashmir based Sports Company, said, "It is a big achievement that Kashmir-made willow bats have reached to the international stage as few players from Oman cricket team are playing with Kashmiri bats in T20 World Cup. We are hopeful that these bats get international recognition."

Ghulam Muhammad, a bat manufacturer, said, "We have around one lakh people working in this industry. The introduction of willow bats will boost the economy of Kashmir. People have started recognising us after its introduction of willow bats in this ongoing T20 World Cup."

Willow bats are a huge attraction for tourists coming to Kashmir. Mukesh Singh, a tourist, said, "I am from Kolkata. I came here and got to know about the bats. I purchased them at a reasonable price."

( With inputs from ANI )

