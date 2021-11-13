Kejriwal calls emergency meeting as Delhi's AQI worsens

New Delhi, Nov 13 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an emergency meeting on Saturday evening over the deteriorating state of the national capital's air quality which is reeling under the 'severe' category.

Delhi's overall air quality on Saturday morning stood at 499 i.e. under 'severe' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev will be present in the meeting.

As per SAFAR data, the level of PM 10 and PM 2.5 pollutants in the air was 134 and 72, respectively.

In the wake of the 'severe' air quality of Delhi, the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) has advised government and private offices, along with other establishments, to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 per cent on an 'emergency' basis to put a curb to vehicular emission.

The order has further advised people to limit outdoor activities and minimise their exposure.

To further curb the pollution emitting from open fires in the national capital, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Friday launched a campaign against open burning of waste and the second phase of the anti-dust campaign that will continue for a month to limit pollution from construction and demolition activities in the city.

