Kejriwal raises concern about Delhi's air quality, says AQI 'severe'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday raised concerns about the air quality of the city.

Taking Twitter, the chief minister said Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday is 404, which falls under the 'Severe' category.

"On November 9, AQI 404 (401 to 500 - Severe), PM10 - 414 (351 to 430 - Very Poor) PM2.5 - 265 (Above 250 - Severe)," tweeted Kejriwal.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), winds coming from the northwest direction at 925 millibars (mb) are favourable for the transport of stubble related pollutants to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday suggested measures to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR through the implementation of a Graded Response Action Plan for the city.

Increasing frequency of mechanised cleaning of road and sprinkling of water on roads, identifying road stretches with high dust generation, ensuring that all brick kilns remain closed in Delhi-NCR as per the directions of National Green Tribunal were some of the measures mentioned in the CPCB order copy.

The official notification further asked the officials concerned to ensure that all hot mix plants and stone crushers in Delhi-NCR remain closed. It further directed to maximise the generation of power from existing natural gas-based plants to reduce the operation of coal-based power plants in the NCR (Badarpur power plant already shut down).

"Intensify public transport services. Introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel. States to disseminate information about air pollution levels and for creating awareness among citizens regarding steps to minimize air pollution," read CPCB's directions.

( With inputs from ANI )

