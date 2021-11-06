Kejriwal writes to PM Modi urging him to extend free ration scheme for 6 months

After the Delhi government extended the free ration scheme for another six months in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, requesting him to extend the Central government's quota of free ration supply until May 2022.

The Delhi chief minister's request to the Prime Minister came a day after Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey had on Friday said that the Centre has no proposal to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

"Since the economy is in revival mode, as of now there is no proposal to extend Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana," Pandey had said while addressing a presser in Delhi on Friday.

Sharing the letter on his official Twitter handle, Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said, "The Delhi government is extending the free ration scheme for poor to another six months. I have written to PM Narendra Modi, requesting him to extend the Centre's quota of free ration scheme for six months. It is not right to leave poor people in the lurch at this moment."

In the letter, Kejriwal said, "During the corona days, the Central government supplied free ration to all the ration cardholders. The Delhi government had provided ration for free to all the ration cardholders. Poor people in Delhi got relief due to this scheme. The scheme will conclude in November."

He further wrote, "As the inflation is at its peak, I request the Central government to extend the free ration scheme to another six months."

( With inputs from ANI )

