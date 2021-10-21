Kerala HC directs state govt to make all state-run liquor stores as walk-in shops

Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the Excise Department and Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo) to initiate steps to make all state-run liquor stores as walk-in shops for the convenience of the citizens.

This direction came up on a contempt petition regarding the non-implementation of the High Court's order which was passed four years ago to provide a dignified way for citizens to purchase liquor from BevCo outlets.

The case was posted on November 9, 2021, for further hearing.

Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran also directed the petitioner to implead S Shyam Sundar, the new Managing Director of BevCo into this.

Court further remarked that "Policy change is inevitable in reforming liquor shops. There is a change that needs to be done in sales style. Modifications should not be like taking the Filariasis for one foot and putting it on the next leg.

"If liquor stores were like all the other stores with a walk-in facility, it would solve half the problem. Since these outlets are small and dingy, people line up on the streets, making it impossible for women and children to safely walk through these areas," Justice Ramachandran said.

"I don't see why we are burying our heads in the sand. This is happening and we all know it," he said.

People were ready to spend thousands on the improvement of liquor stores in the State. "I am happy to see that there is no poverty when people are lining up in front of liquor stores. It is perhaps the only place where there is an egalitarian attitude; nobody wants subsidies, nobody demands reservations. Everyone obediently lines up for liquor without complaining," he added, further.

( With inputs from ANI )

