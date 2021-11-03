Kerala: Kottayam markets wear deserted look ahead of Diwali

With Diwali around the corner, markets in Kerala's Kottayam wore a deserted look with minimal or no sale.

The shopkeepers in the market are of the view that the COVID-19 pandemic, increased fuel price and joblessness are the key factors affecting the business.

"COVID has affected sales. Even after resuming work, there doesn't seem to be much difference. Buyers are not showing up as used to be the case earlier. We are bearing losses," Gopi, a shopkeeper said.

"There has been no pappadam sale this Deepavali because of the increased price of coconut oil, financial bankruptcy due to COVID, and joblessness has affected the sales," Krishnakumar, a pappadam merchant said.

"Two years ago, Diwali business was high. Shops and markets were filled with people, roads were busy. Now after Covid, all has changed; common people are in trouble because they have no money in their pockets. They are wandering about for their daily bread," a saleslady said.

Diwali will be celebrated across the country on November 4 this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

