Kerala logs 6,409 new COVID-19 cases, 47 deaths in last 24 hrs
By ANI | Published: November 10, 2021 02:55 AM2021-11-10T02:55:20+5:302021-11-10T03:05:12+5:30
Kerala reported 6,409 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the state health department said on Tuesday.
The state also witnessed 6,319 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.
With this, the active caseload in the state now stands at 71,020, while the cumulative COVID-19 death toll has gone upto 34,362.
The state's health bulletin also informed that as many as 68,692 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.
( With inputs from ANI )
