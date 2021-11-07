Kerala logs 7,124 fresh COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Kerala has logged 7,124 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the state health department said on Sunday.

With this, the active caseload in the state stands at 72,310, while the cumulative Covid death toll was reported to be 33,716

As many as 7,488 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

( With inputs from ANI )

