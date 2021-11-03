Kerala man orders passport cover online, receives, original passport of random person

Midhun Babu from Wayanad had ordered a passport cover from Amazon on October 30. The order was delivered to him on November 1. When he opened the package, he also found the passport of Muhammad Salih, a resident of Kunnamkulam in Thrissur inside it. A shocked Midhun, immediately informed Amazon customer care but their response was an apology and not a solution on how to return it.

It is still unclear how an actual passport ended up inside the package.It is highly likely that Salih had purchased the passport cover in the past, but returned it for some reason without realising that his document was inside it.According to Babu, he tried contacting Salih, but it was unsuccessful as there was no contact number listed on the passport.

