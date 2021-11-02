Kerala Police files case against Pala Bishop for his 'narcotics jihad' remarks

Kerala Police on Monday registered a case against Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt for his alleged controversial "Narcotic Jihad" remarks.

The case has been registered by Kuravilangad police in Kottayam district on the direction of Judicial Magistrate Court, Pala. The complaint was filed by All India Imam's Council Kottayam district president, Abdul Aziz Maulavi.

Addressing devotees at a church on September 9 this year, Joseph Kallangarat had alleged that young girls were largely falling prey to "love and narcotic jihad" in Kerala and these tactics are being used to destroy non-Muslims. Further, he had commented that terrorists have no religion, but they are dressed in the mantle of religion.

( With inputs from ANI )

