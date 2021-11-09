Kerala: Private bus operators call off strike after meeting with minister

Private bus operators in Kerala have called off their strike after the state Minister for Road Transport Antony Raju ensured to consider their demand for the ticket fare hike.

"Kerala private bus operators have called off their strike demanding fare hike," said Raju on Tuesday.

The decision to withdraw the strike came after Raju held a discussion with private bus operators' association representatives yesterday night in Kottayam.

Minister requested the bus operators to withdraw the strike and said that their demand will be considered.

A press release issued by the private bus operators association in Kottayam said that the minister has ensured them to consider their demands and further meetings on the matter will be conducted before November 18.

Private bus operators association had announced to start a strike from today, demanding ticket fare hike including students tickets and diesel subsidy from government in the wake of high diesel price.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor