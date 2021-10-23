Kerala rains: District collectors to grant Rs 25,000 to village officers for relief camps

In the backdrop of widespread rainfall predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in Kerala, the state government has allowed the District Collectors to release Rs 25,000 to each village officer as advance for making necessary arrangements.

"District Collectors to release an amount of Rs.25,000/- to each Village Officer as advance for making immediate arrangements for relief camps, providing refreshment to emergency workers, removing fallen trees or such other emergencies," read the order released by the state government.

As per the order released by the government, the IMD has predicted that fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Kerala from Thursday to Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

