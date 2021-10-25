Kishan Reddy launches bipolar air disinfectant & purifier in Hyderabad

Union Minister For Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy at the launch of a 'Make in India' product of bipolar air disinfectant and purifier on Sunday said that more such trendy devices should be manufactured.

Hyderabad-based Jaitra Devices & Systems LLP launched its new system "Bipolar Air Disinfectant & Purifier", in the country. The device was unveiled by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, who graced the occasion as chief guest at an event in Hyderabad.

"I want everyone to come up with more such trendy devices. So far we are importing hospital equipment worth Rs 40-50 crore from other countries, that must change. Everything should be made in India," said Reddy while speaking at the event.

He also said that the Central government is taking steps in this regard and providing assistance to those coming up with new ideas.

"As part of Make in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that we have to make everything ourselves. From toys for small children to emergency equipment, we must all move forward for the service of the people and the country," Reddy noted.

He further said that there is increased awareness of health amongst everyone after the COVID-19 pandemic. "Everyone strives to be fit and healthy," he added.

The Union Minister also extended greetings to the firm and said, "My congratulations to the Jaitra Group for bringing this device to market under the name Pran."

Speaking on the occasion Dr Kasu Prasad Reddy, Co-Chairman, Jaitra Devices & Systems LLP & Co-Chairman and Founder of MaxiVision Eye Hospitals Group said that Jaitra Devices & Systems LLP's 'Bipolar Air Disinfectant & Purifier', has been testified effectively against various pathogens, viruses, bacteria, and fungus. "It is the first-ever Make in India product to adopt the Bipolar lonization technology, which works against harmful microbes by starting a chemical reaction on the cell membrane surface of the viruses and bacteria making them dead," he said.

According to an official statement from the form, the new 'Bipolar Air Disinfectant & Purifier' device can inactivate pathogens like SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19), Norovirus, Influenza, Legionella virus, Rhinovirus, Varicella zoster virus, TB bacteria, Staphylococcus bacteria, E Coli bacteria, Pseudomonas bacteria, Bacillus cereus bacteria, fungi and molds.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor