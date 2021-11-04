Kolkata lit up with colourful lights for Diwali

Adorned with dazzling and vibrant lights across the city, Kolkata gears up for Diwali and Kali Puja celebrations.

The colourful lights depicting Goddess Kali and her various avatars of Goddess Durga are installed across the city.

Idols of Goddess Kali were placed in illuminated and well-decorated puja pandals as part of the festival celebrations. Innovative and contemporary themes were also used for the pandals.

Kali Puja is a major festival in West Bengal that is celebrated on the day of Diwali. In the remaining parts of the country, people worship Goddess Lakshmi on the occasion of Diwali.

According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Kali is the first of the ten incarnations of Goddess Durga. Depicted with a fierce face and terrifying look, Goddess Kali is regarded as the most aggressive form of Goddess Durga.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor