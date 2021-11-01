Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry suspends future hearings till 'Maharashtra govt provides suitable accommodation'

Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry suspended all future hearings till the time Maharashtra government "provides suitable accommodation", informed the commission to the government through a letter.

A hearing at Mumbai was proposed from November 8 to November 12. However, the hearing was suspended, added the letter.

"The Commission is requesting the government to provide suitable accommodation in Mumbai at the earliest and had informed the Government about the proposed hearing scheduled from November 8 to November 12, 2021," stated a letter.

"It was also made clear that if suitable accommodation is not provided by 29th October 2021, the Commission would suspend its hearing schedules. Unfortunately, nothing was heard from the government till 31st October 2021 about the availability of suitable accommodation," added the letter.

"Therefore, there is no other option before the Commission but to suspend the hearing schedule till the government provides suitable accommodation to the Commission," as per the letter.

Maharashtra government-appointed inquiry commission is probing the 2018 Bhima-Koregaon violence.

On January 2, 2018, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bheema-Koregaon.

( With inputs from ANI )

