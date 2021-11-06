K'taka CM takes stock of damage due to rains in Bengaluru, directs officials to take up remedial measures

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday held a meeting with senior officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and state ministers to take stock of the damages caused due to rains in the last one month in Bengaluru.

Speaking about the meeting, Gourav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP toldthat, to prevent further damage and to control the situation at hand, Bommai instructed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to take up remedial measures, and necessary construction work.

All zonal officers, zonal commissioners, joint commissioners and chief engineers attended the meeting.

"All officials have been given timelines and instructions to supervise the functioning. We are ought to go out in the field and see that all our officers are there to respond to the ground-level situation. Particularly with reference to the sudden flash rains that are afflicting the city and besides that, other issues which include restoration of roads which have been cut open because of various development projects or adversely affected due to rains. All these should be taken up on war-footing and that is a direction which has been issued. The directions are clear and strict accordingly, action will be taken," said the BBMP chief.

Bengaluru has been identified as a sensitive area owing to heavy rains. Consequently, the meeting was held, and the Chief Minister directed authorities to implement stringent remedial and preventative measures in the wake of prolonged rain havoc.

Talking about the Covid-19 status, Gupta mentioned that the night curfew has been lifted in the state.

"Covid-19 cases have declined but it is being continuously monitored by the state. BBMP is also testing the sewage samples to ascertain the situation precisely. The state has ensured regular testing with 30,000 tests on a daily basis along with genome sequencing. The situation is under control and regular surveillance is being done."

"Precautionary measures have been listed out and according to the state-level measures Anganavadi, LKG, and UKG have been opened," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor