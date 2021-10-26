Lalu Yadav using objectionable remark against Congress leader Bhakt Charan Das is unfortunate, says Tariq Anwar

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav received criticism from Congress for using objectionable language against its Congress's Bihar unit in-charge Bhakt Charan Das, who is a Dalit leader.

This development comes in as RJD decided to field its candidates from both Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur in the by-election, which is scheduled to be held on October 30.

Breaking his silence on his party's alliance with the Congress ahead of by-polls in Bihar, RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav said that his party candidates would lose their deposit in the elections if they remain in alliance with the Congress in the state.

Addressing the media persons on this on Sunday, Yadav said, "Would we have left everything to Congress for a loss? For losing deposits?"

When asked about the allegation by Das that by turning its back on the Congress, the RJD was helping the BJP, Lalu Yadav said, "Bhakt Charan is a stupid person".

Implying that Charan Das is incapable of assessing the situation on the ground.

Congress has also fielded its candidates for the two seats after RJD announced its decision to contest the two seats, creating a rift between the two parties which are allies in the state.

Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar told ANI, "Nothing is normal for the Grand Alliance in Bihar these days. The reason for this tussle between the two parties is the upcoming by-polls. The Congress party wanted one seat for itself for being a part of the alliance but RJD took a unilateral decision and fielded its candidates from both the seats."

"Lalu Yadav's statement on BC Das is sad and unfortunate. Bhakt Charan Das comes from a Dalit family. Leaders like Lalu Yadav, who have also been the Chief Minister of Bihar should understand the implications of what they say. As a National President of RJD, his statement is not suitable for a Dalit leader," he said.

He had said in a tweet, "The Congress party needs to work and fight independently in Bihar. Congress will not depend on any other party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections."

In 2020, the ruling coalition, NDA has secured a majority with 125-seats in the 243-seat strong Bihar Legislative Assembly of which BJP won on 74 seats, Janata Dal (United) on 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.The RJD, on the other hand, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats while Congress only won 19 of the 70 seats it had contested.

( With inputs from ANI )

