LDF may field Kerala Congress (M) Jose K Mani for Rajya Sabha seat

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is likely to field Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani for the upcoming Rajya Sabha after the Front decided to give the vacant seat to its alliance partner on Tuesday.

The decision to give the vacant Rajya Sabha to Kerala Congress (M) was taken during the LDF state committee meeting held on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

During the meeting, the LDF has decided to initiate campaigns and agitations to expose the Central government's policy for taking a stand against the developmental projects put forward by the state. The LDF condemned the Centre's stand against the Silver Line Project and the construction of Sabarimala Airport.

The LDF also said that the arrears of GST compensation are increasing and the Central government has not disbursed the state's share of MGNREGA scheme fund for a long time. Against this, the LDF has decided to stage a protest on November 30 from 5 to 7 pm at all the districts.

( With inputs from ANI )

