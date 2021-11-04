Leader of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) party Devwrat Singh passes away

Devwrat Singh, MLA from Khairagarh assembly constituency and leader of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (J) party passed away due to cardiac arrest early morning today.

He had joined the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh of Ajit Jogi in 2018.

He was elected to the State Legislative Assembly from Khairagarh in the 2018 election as a member of the Janta Congress Chhattisgarh.

( With inputs from ANI )

