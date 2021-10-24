Light rains likely to occur in parts of UP, Haryana

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain is likely to occur in parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

"24/10/2021: 07:20 IST; Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kaithal, Rohtak (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Hastinapur (U.P.)," tweeted the weather agency.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Narwana, Rajaund, Mahendargarh (Haryana) Deoband, Bahajoi, Narora (U.P.) during next 2 hours," it added.

Meanwhile, the Pahalgam district of Jammu and Kashmir got covered in a blanket of snow after receiving the season's first snowfall on Saturday morning. The union territory's famous tourist spot Gulmarg also received season's first snowfall this morning while the Srinagar district received light showers of rain.

( With inputs from ANI )

