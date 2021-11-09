Lookout circular against K'taka ex-SPP in law student sexual harassment case

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Nov 9 Karnataka Police on Tuesday issued a lookout circular (LOC) against former special public prosecutor K.S.N. Rajesh in connection with sexual harassment case filed by a law graduate student against him.

The lookout notice has been issued to all the airports of the country so as to prevent the accused from escaping to foreign countries.

A special team has been formed under ACP Ranjith Bandaru to nab the accused. In view of the accused taking shelter in neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, the police have launched a hunt for him.

Anti-Corruption Bureau authorities have directed the accused advocate not to continue as its special public prosecutor at the third Additional District and Sessions court following the complaint. Bhat has also been suspended from the membership of the Karnataka State Bar Council until further orders and instructions were given not to let him practice at the courts.

"Four teams have been formed to nab the accused. The police have given notice to banks to freeze the accused's 12 bank accounts. They have also been told to inform police whenever there is a transaction by the accused. The lookout notice has been issued in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil," Commissioner of Mangaluru N. Shashikumar, said.

The victim has filed a case of sexual harassment against the senior advocate in Mangaluru.

The police has suspended two police officers including a woman sub-inspector for dereliction of duty in connection with the case and arrested three persons.

The victim earlier suspected foul play in the investigation of the case by the police. She had questioned the police as to why they have not been able to arrest the accused, a senior advocate, even after filing an FIR against him in a sexual harassment case.

