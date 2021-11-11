Lucknow: Govt employee arrested after viral video of him molesting woman colleague goes viral

A video of a female contract employee posted at the Lucknow Secretariat being molested is going viral. This video was created by a woman herself. The woman has accused Under Secretary Ichcharam Yadav of sexual harassment. The victim had lodged a complaint with the police on October 29, but now, 12 days later, the accused Ichcharam Yadav has been arrested by the police.

According to the information received, the victim, a woman living in the Hussainganj police station area of Lucknow, is working on a contract basis in the minority department. The victim has accused Ichcharam Yadav, Assistant Secretary, Minority Welfare, of sexual harassment. Meanwhile, the victim has said that Ichcharam Yadav has been harassing her continuously since 2018.

The victim made a video of accused secretary Ichcharam Yadav after being harassed. In this video, it is clear that Ichcharam Yadav is seen molesting a woman and the woman is trying to save herself, but the accused is forcing her. The victim also alleged that he had threatened to fire her if she resisted.

The victim has lodged a case at Hussainganj police station. The case was registered on October 29 and further investigation is underway. The woman was called two or three times and her statement was recorded. Action will be taken according to the evidence of both the parties, said Garg, ADCP Central. Meanwhile, after the video went viral, police arrested the accused Under Secretary Ichcharam Yadav. He was arrested 12 days after the FIR was lodged.