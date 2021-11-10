Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA alleges Collector not meeting him as he is dalit, stages sit-in outside his bungalow
By ANI | Published: November 10, 2021 06:46 AM2021-11-10T06:46:03+5:302021-11-10T06:55:07+5:30
BJP MLA Rajesh Prajapati sat on a dharna outside the residence of the District Collector in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Tuesday night alleging that the latter is not meeting him as he is a Dalit.
According to the BJP MLA, he was waiting to meet the collectorate since 5 pm.
"I want to meet him regarding some issues of my constituency but he is avoiding me. He is meeting others but not me. Why a Dalit MLA is not being heard," Prajapati said.
Rajesh Prajapati represents the Chandla Assembly constituency.
( With inputs from ANI )
