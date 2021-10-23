Madhya Pradesh: CISF personnel saves workers stuck in mechanical lift

October 23, 2021

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel saved the lives of two workers of Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station in Madhya Pradesh who got stuck in a mechanical lift.

Madhya Pradesh: CISF personnel saves workers stuck in mechanical lift

The incident took place on Friday when the mechanical lift stuck at a height of 50 metres in the Chimney after a sudden failure.

( With inputs from ANI )

Tags :Central Industrial Security ForceCentral industrial security forces