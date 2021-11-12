Madras HC quashes FIR against Tamil director Pa Rajnith for remark on Chola King

The Madras High Court on Friday quashed an FIR filed against Tamil film director Pa Ranjith for his controversial remarks on King Rajaraja Chola in 2019.

In his petition to the Madurai bench of the high court, Ranjith said, "During a public meeting on June 5, 2019, I had mentioned some historical facts about King Rajaraja Chola. Quoting Umar Farooq's book 'Sentamizh nadu', I had spoken how landless people, especially in the Delta region, were treated during the Chola period. My statement was misinterpreted on social media platforms and this is not against any community."

After the statement was filed, Justice Ilangovan quashed the FIR filed against Pa Ranjith.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor