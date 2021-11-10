Maharashtra Congress announces state-wide agitation against inflation, fuel price hikes

Maharashtra Congress has announced a state-wide agitation against the central government over inflation, petrol-diesel price hikes, and policies that are weakening the common man financially.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole announced that the party will be conducting several agitations in the state from November 14 to November 19.

"Maharashtra's political situation is terrible right now...leaders are making allegations against each other. It's bringing shame to the State. Allegations made by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik against each other are serious," Patole added.

Patole demanded that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray probe the allegations made by both Fadnavis and Malik.

Earlier on Wednesday, Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had alleged that after demonetization the game of counterfeit notes had continued under the Devendra Fadnavis government.

In October, Fadnavis alleged that Malik had 'underworld links' with the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast convicts.

( With inputs from ANI )

