Maharashtra man sentenced to 7 years imprisonment in FICN case

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Saturday convicted and sentenced one accused in Bhivandi, Maharashtra under Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case.

The NIA Special Court on Saturday convicted the accused named Rohit Kumar Nagendra Singh for the offence under sections 120-B, 489 (B) and 489 (C) of IPC and sentenced him to 7 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1000, under FICN case (03/2018/NIA/MUM), after the accused pleaded guilty before the court.

"NIA Special Court, Mumbai pronounced judgement in 03/2018/NIA/MUM pertaining to recovery of FICN having face value of Rs 4,78,000 from five accused namely Rehan Abbas Shaikh, Shafahad Mukhtar Ansari, Anees Iklak Shaikh, Kishor Namdeo Fular and Rohit Kumar Nagendra Singh, all residents of Bandra (East), Mumbai," NIA said.

The case was originally registered as FIR Number 357/2018 dated October 11, 2018, at Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station, District-Thane, Maharashtra under Section 489-B, 489-C and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Subsequently, NIA re-registered the case as RC-03/2018/NIA/MUM on December 4, 2018, and took up the investigation.

After investigation, NIA had filed three charge sheets on January 5, 2019, November 30, 2019, and April 23, 2021, against nine accused persons.

The trial against the remaining charge-sheeted accused is continuing.

( With inputs from ANI )

