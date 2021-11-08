Make Pandharpur one of cleanest pilgrimage centres in country, PM Modi urges people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled more than 223 km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over Rs 1180 crore at different national highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur and said he was keen to see it as one of the cleanest pilgrimage centres in the country.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of four-laning of key sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg through video conferencing.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi said he wanted a blessing for Pandharpur.

"I want to see Pandharpur among the cleanest pilgrimage places in the country. This will happen due to public participation," he said.

The Prime Minister requested the devotees to plant trees on the Palkhi Margs.

He said most warkaris (devotees) come from the farmer community and added that these sons of the soil - have kept Indian tradition and culture alive.

"A true 'annadata' unites the society and lives the society and lives for the society. You are the cause as well as a reflection of society's progress," the Prime Minister said.

He said the construction of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be done in five phases and the construction of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be completed in three phases.

"Service to Pandharpur is the service of Shri Narayan Hari for me. This is the land where the Lord resides even today for the sake of the devotees," he said.

The Prime Minister said that speciality of India is that great personalities have kept emerging from time to time.

In the south, there were Madhvacharya, Nimbarkacharya, Vallabhacharya, Ramanujacharya. In the west, there were Narsi Mehta, Mirabai, Dhiro Bhagat, Bhoja Bhagat, Pritam. In the north, there were Ramananda, Kabirdas, Goswami Tulsidas, Surdas, Guru Nanak Dev, Sant Raidas and in the east, the thoughts of sages like Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and Shankar Dev enriched the country, he said.

The Prime Minister said the Pandharpur Yatra is seen as one of the world's oldest mass yatras and is seen as a people's movement.

"The door to Lord Vitthal is equally open to everyone. And when I say 'Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas', the same sentiment is behind it. This spirit inspires us for the development of the country, takes everyone along, inspires us for the development of all," he said.

"So many attacks have happened on our India in the past! The country was caught in slavery for hundreds of years. Despite natural calamities, challenges and difficulties, our faith in Lord Vitthal Dev continued. This teaches us that there may be different paths, different methods and ideas, but we have the same goal. In the end, all sects are 'Bhagwat Panth'. These journeys run on different Palkhi routes, but all have the same destination. It is a symbol of the eternal education of India which does not bind our faith but liberates us," he added.

Over 220 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale - Bondale, will be four-laned with dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' on either side, at estimated costs of more than Rs. 6690 crore and about Rs. 4400 crore respectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor