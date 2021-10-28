Man attacked outside Delhi High Court

A man was allegedly attacked with a blade by an unknown person outside the Delhi High Court on Thursday, informed the Police.

Police said that the victim, Abid Khan, who was accused in a case of an attempt to murder had come to the Delhi High Court regarding his bail.

"When he came out from gate No. 7 of the Court, one unknown person came from behind him and injured him with a blade. He sustained cut wound," said the police.

"A case under sections 324 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. One person named in the complaint Mohhamed Sheru has been detained by Police and is being examined," the police further informed.

A further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor