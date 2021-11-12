Man attempts suicide after 4 women claiming to be his girlfriends cornered him at his house

An incident in Cooch Behar, West Bengal is currently under discussion. A young man was dating four girlfriends at the same time. His life was going well, but one day all four girlfriends came to his house. The young man then attempted suicide. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to the Times of India, the young man was working in a local medical store in Jorpatki village in Cooch Behar. After returning home from medical store, he saw all four of his girlfriends together. The young man was dating all four of his girlfriends. As soon as the four of them got information about this, they contacted each other and reached the house of this young man. The four of them created a ruckus outside the young man's house.

There was a lot of argument that took place after the four girl arrived at his place. The man then consumed poison. He was rushed to Mathabhanga Hospital by his neighbors. However, seeing the condition of the youth, he was shifted to Cooch Behar District Hospital for further treatment. His condition is said to be critical. Meanwhile, four girlfriends have not lodged any complaint in the case, so the police are still refraining from saying anything about it, while the boy's family is also avoiding the media cameras. According to hospital sources, the young man survived but his condition is critical.