Man dies after being hit by train in Shimla

A man died after being hit by a train in Shimla on Saturday night.

The man was walking on the railway track when the Kalka-Shimla Himalayan Queen train hit him near Summerhill. Following the incident, he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

According to Railway Police, the deceased is identified as s Mahesh Bhardwaj (49), a resident of Lower Fagli area of Shimla.

The post-mortem of the body will be done on Sunday, said Railway Police.

( With inputs from ANI )

