Man dies after being hit by train in Shimla
By ANI | Published: November 7, 2021 03:22 AM2021-11-07T03:22:03+5:302021-11-07T03:30:03+5:30
A man died after being hit by a train in Shimla on Saturday night.
The man was walking on the railway track when the Kalka-Shimla Himalayan Queen train hit him near Summerhill. Following the incident, he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
According to Railway Police, the deceased is identified as s Mahesh Bhardwaj (49), a resident of Lower Fagli area of Shimla.
The post-mortem of the body will be done on Sunday, said Railway Police.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor