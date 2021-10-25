Man disguised as woman stole bikes in Indore; arrested

Indore Police arrested a Gym Owner for stealing bikes disguised as a woman from the parking lot of his own gym, informed Indore Police.

"The accused Abhishek Pawar, who also used to hold the title of Mr Indore, used to commit the crime by dressing as a woman to dodge the police," said Pradeep Yadav, Sub-Inspector, Juni Police Station.

"Accused was facing financial crunch as his business was not making profits," added Yadav.

The arrest took place after the accused was identified on the CCTV footage. Police arrested Abhishek Pawar and recovered five vehicles.

"One of the incidents was caught on CCTV footage, after which he was identified and arrested. Chandan Yadav who used to visit the gym bought one of the bikes has also been arrested," said Pradeep Yadav.

Further investigation is underway. More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

