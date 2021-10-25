Man held for rash driving after accident near Delhi's Jama Masjid

A man was arrested for rash driving after he tried to escape when his car hit another car near Jama Masjid in Delhi just after midnight on Sunday.

According to the police, the accident took place near Jama Masjid's gate number one. The information about the accident was received by Police Station Jama Masjid at about 12:20 am.

After enquiry, it was found that a man driving a car had hit another car. Soon after the accident, the driver made an attempt to escape from the accident spot but was nabbed by the locals.

Later, locals handed over both to the police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor