Man in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun held for anti-national social media post
By ANI | Published: October 28, 2021 02:33 PM2021-10-28T14:33:14+5:302021-10-28T17:03:21+5:30
One person has been arrested in Faizganj Behta Police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district for allegedly posting anti-social content on social media, police said on Thursday.
Praveen Singh Chauhan, SP City Badaun said the man had posted the anti-national content on social media on October 25.
"The accused has been arrested. Further action is being taken by police," said Chauhan.
Police lodged an FIR on the basis of a complaint.
Further investigation is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor